WASHINGTON/McAllen — U.S. Senator John Cornyn (R-TX) announced that the City of McAllen was awarded $109,312.51 in reimbursement for care of migrants to Texas communities today. Texas saw the majority of migrant apprehensions and received nearly 40 percent of the funding in the first round of funding announced in October. The City of McAllen’s allocation is a part of the first round but had been delayed until today. Sen. Cornyn fought for reimbursement to local communities and NGOs in the border supplemental appropriations bill in June after hearing from many local Texas officials and non-profits that had spent significant resources on migrant care due to increased border crossings in recent months.

“South Texans have been generous with their time and resources during this humanitarian crisis, stepping up and filling fill a role traditionally performed by the federal government,” said Sen. Cornyn. “I’m glad I could assist the City of McAllen in getting this funding released.”