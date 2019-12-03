The Splash at Fairview Park is expected to be repaired and operational in time for the summer pool season following off-season repairs, city officials said this week. The city council approved a nearly $151,000 contract with Sherman-based Solid Waterslide, LLC for the repair of more than 100 cracks in the surface of The Splash.

In 2018, the city conducted a surface study of the pool to determine the cause of significant water loss. During peak season, the pool would lose thousands of gallons of water — nearly three inches — each day. These findings did not incorporate water loss due to evaporation and other factors.

The study found nearly 100 cracks of different sizes in the surface of the pool. Outside of renovations from 2007, city officials said that the 60s-era pool had not had significant repairs to the surface in at least 20 years.

The winning proposal was one of only two bids that were submitted for the project in late October and November. The second proposal was submitted by JB Safety International for $138,680.

Despite the cost savings with the competing bid, the proposal by Solid Waterslide ranked higher when put into a scoring metric. When including other criteria, the bid from JB Safety International scored 73.33 out of 100, while the proposal from Solid Waterslide scored an 86.67.

The bid for Solid Waterslide ranked higher in categories for project process proposal and experience and references. Both bids kept similar time lines and scored equally on the fourth and final category.

“It is a local company and we always like to keep these funds local when it is financially feasible,” Sherman Community and Support Services Manager Nate Strauch said.

Strauch said the bid from JB Safety International did not include additional work that the city wanted beyond the resealing of the pool shell.

“The idea was that we wanted some sections of concrete removed rather than just resealed,” Strauch said.

Meanwhile, the winning bid included work on the substructure of the pool, including removal and replacement of some concrete. The winning bid also included a 15-year warranty and also had stronger references, Strauch added.

Despite the more extensive work, Strauch said the construction on the pool is expected to be completed by April 1, but cautioned that, as with other repair projects, additional repairs and damage may be discovered as the project gets under way.