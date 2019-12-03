The Grayson County Commissioners talked football and donations at their weekly meeting Tuesday. Football teams in Gunter, Pottsboro and Pilot Point are all still in the high school playoff hunt this week.

Grayson County Judge Bill Magers, whose son plays on the Gunter team, said it is hard to imagine any other county of Grayson’s size with that many teams still playing football this far into the season.

In addition, the commissioners approved a donation of $1,000 from XTO Energy for the North Texas Regional Airport Fire Department. Grayson County Emergency Management Coordinator Sarah Somers said they are thankful for being the recipient of the grant routinely.

Commissioners also approved a payment of $586,436.52 to the Texas Association of Counties for the county’s December 2019 Health and Employment Benefits Pool.

County leaders also approved a request for a replat of Lots 66R and 67R Pronghorn Addition.