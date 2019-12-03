Denison Police

Burglary — On Nov. 29, Denison Police were contacted by a complainant who stated that unknown suspects had entered his residence in the 3800 block of Texoma Parkway and took a Visa gift card. The complainant also told police that all four tires on his vehicle had been flattened. A report for burglary of a habitation was filed.

Stolen vehicle —A complainant contacted Denison Police on Nov. 30 to report that her boyfriend took her vehicle without permission and would not return it. The vehicle is described as a 2011 Chevrolet Impala, gray in color. A case will be forwarded to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Burglary — Denison Police spoke a complainant on Nov. 30 in reference to a residential burglary in the 1900 block of Loy Lake Road. The complainant told police that unknown suspects entered a residence undergoing renovations and tool numerous tools and a quantity of paint. A report for burglary of a habitation was generated.

Burglary — On Nov. 30, Denison Police made contact with a complainant who stated that unknown suspects had broken a window on his vehicle and took a backpack. Officers filed a report for burglary of a vehicle.

Burglary — Denison Police responded to the 400 block of N. U.S. Highway 75 on Dec. 1 in reference to a burglary. Store personnel said the suspect concealed merchandise on his or her person, but began to destroy and damage the property when confronted by employees. The suspect was located and arrested for burglary of a building.