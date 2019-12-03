A restaurant that already has a location in Sherman has expressed interest in the building that formerly housed Catfish King. A building permit was recently filed with the city of Sherman to convert the former eatery at northeast corner of U.S. Highway 75 and U.S. Highway 82 into a new Applebee’s location.

Catfish King closed their doors at the Sherman location in mid October after more than three decades of business in Texoma, and a permit was filed with the city by Forney-based East Star Design on Nov. 11 for the 4,850 square-foot restaurant building at 3301 N. U.S. Hwy. 75.

“Adding Applebee’s to the Sherman Town Center shopping center would be a great addition for the city and the tens of thousands of shoppers who visit our regional retail hub every day,” Sherman Community and Development Services Manager Nate Strauch said. “Sherman’s local economy is hitting on all cylinders, and we’re seeing more and more restaurants and retailers who want to take advantage of all the Highway 75 corridor has to offer.”

The site for East Star Design, a design and architecture firm, lists restaurants including several Burger King and Popeye’s Louisiana Kitchen franchises in the Dallas-Fort Worth Metroplex as previous projects.

The permit received from the city lists a valuation for the project at $600,000 and describes the work as “construct Applebees restaurant,” but gives no additional information regarding the scope, time frame or design.

This would be the second Applebee’s location in Sherman following the long-time establishment on Texoma Parkway. The documents did not indicate if this would be a second location or if the casual-dining chain planned to relocate along to the highway.

A representative with East Star Design declined to comment on the project and instead referred questions to the owner. Umesh Shaw, a representative for Applebee’s, said that he was uncertain if the company was ready to comment at this time on the project or the future of the other Applebee’s location.

Applebee’s marks the second major chain that has announced plans to reinvigorate existing buildings along U.S. Highway 75. Earlier this year, Denny’s announced its return to the Texoma market after more than a decade with plans to convert the former El Chico location at the intersection into a new diner-style restaurant.

No official time table for the opening of the Denny’s location has been announced.