The Tioga Volunteer Fire Department is hoping to drum up donations this Saturday when the agency hosts a free pancake breakfast and pictures with Santa Claus.

The fundraiser will be at the department’s firehouse from 7:30-10 a.m. and is open to the public.

Donations of all amounts will be accepted.

The breakfast includes free pancakes, orange juice and coffee. Santa will be available for photos with children and families.

The Tioga Volunteer Fire Department is located at 601 N. Main Street in Tioga.