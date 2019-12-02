The student run restaurant at Grayson College, Restaurant Six Ninety One, is closed now for the winter break, but it will open back up when the spring semester draws new students to the campus.

“We will be open for dinners on Tuesdays and Thursdays this spring,” said Executive Chef chef Joanna Bryant in a written statement. “We will be taking reservations from 5-7 p.m. and reservations can be made for Six Ninety One at Grayson College at tableagent.com.

The cost of the meals will be $15.

The team of students that run the restaurant do everything from making the menus to scrubbing up the floors after the patrons have gone for the day.

In previous conversations, Bryant has said time at Six Ninety One is generally the last part of a students studies in the Culinary Arts and Hospitality Management program at Grayson.