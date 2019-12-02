Monday forecast for Austin: It’s a new month and a new work week and the weather is looking good!

Skies will be sunny during the day as temperatures rise to a high near 64 degrees, the National Weather Service said.

Monday’s high will be close to normal for Dec. 2 in Austin. Temperatures typically peak at 66 degrees, according to climate data.

The day will be a nice departure from the weekend which included the hottest Nov. 30 ever recorded in Austin with a high of 86 degrees, according to the weather service.

Nighttime will be chilly with mostly clear skies and a low around 40 degrees, forecasters said.

Here’s a look at the rest of the week, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 71. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Wednesday: Mostly sunny with a high near 69. Mostly cloudy at night with a low around 48.

Thursday: Partly sunny with a high near 75. Mostly clear at night with a low around 51.

Friday: Sunny with a high near 67. North winds blowing 10 to 15 mph could have 20 mph gusts. Mostly clear at night with a low around 44.

Saturday: Mostly sunny with a high near 67. Partly cloudy at night with a low around 49.

Sunday: Partly sunny with a high near 73.