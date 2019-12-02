Criminal charges are likely to be filed against a man who allegedly attacked his girlfriend outside a Denison night club last week.

Denison Police Lt. Mike Eppler Mike Eppler said shortly before 1:15 a.m. last Thursday officers responded to The Sweet Spot Bar and Grill, located in the 300 block of W. Coffin Street, in reference to an assault. Officers arrived on scene and spoke with the victim who said her boyfriend had dragged her from their car and began to beat her in the parking lot.

“The couple got into an argument over a number that was in the boyfriend’s cell phone,” Eppler said. “He then pulled her out of the car and began assaulting her. And during that assault, he slammed her head up against a concrete wall.”

The woman was evaluated by paramedics but declined transportation to the hospital for her injuries. The suspect fled the scene prior to officers’ arrival, but Eppler said the man’s identity is known to law enforcement.

The department will forward the findings of its investigation to the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. The suspect is expected to be charged with family violence aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury.

Eppler encouraged anyone involved in a domestic disturbance to remain as calm as possible and never to resort to violence.

“The best course of action is just to get away from each other until things cool down,” Eppler said. “When people are angry, they don’t think or act rationally.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.