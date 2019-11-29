Kelsey Bradshaw @kbrad5

Friday

Nov 29, 2019


11:25 a.m. update: The eastbound lanes of FM 812 near Texas 130 have been reopened after a morning rollover crash in the area, the Travis County sheriff’s office said.


Earlier: The eastbound lanes of FM 812 near Texas 130 in southeastern Travis County have been shut down after a rollover crash in the area, the Travis County sheriff’s office said.


The area is near Circuit of the Americas and south of Austin-Bergstrom International Airport.


FM 812 has reopened.

