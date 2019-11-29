25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - In mid-January, the House of Representatives will vote on a constitutional amendment to require a balanced federal budget.

50 years ago:

BONN, Germany - Chancellor Willy Brandt’s West German government unanimously decided today to sign the treaty to halt the spread of nuclear weapons.

75 years ago:

DALLAS - A special $500,000 building program designed particularly to accommodate ex-service men after the war has been approved for Sam Houston State Teachers college, Hunstville, President R.L. Thomas of the board of regents, said here today.

100 years ago:

There is going to be a tremendous mail business from now on till after Christmas, and Postmaster Robbins suggests that patrons of this post office begin mailing their packages early so they can be handled before the final rush reaches the postal channels.