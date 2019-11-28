DURANT, Okla. — Brittney Morton, director of tribal communications for the Chickasaw Nation, will be the speaker at Southeastern Oklahoma State University’s Fall Commencement on December 14.

Two ceremonies – at 10 a.m. and 2 p.m. – will be held in Bloomer Sullivan Arena.

Morton is a 2011 graduate of Southeastern, where she majored in Communication – Media Studies (Advertising/Public Relations). She also served as president of the Sigma Sigma Sigma sorority. Morton is a graduate of Jenks High School.

She began her career with the Chickasaw Nation in 2010 as a college intern, working with both the Chickasaw Nation and Koch Communications.

After completing her degree, Morton accepted a full-time position with the Chickasaw Nation. As a communications officer, she wrote press releases, public service announcements, website copy and radio spots.

Morton joined the Chickasaw Nation Marketing Department in 2012 as a marketing coordinator. In 2016, she became a senior creative marketing specialist.

After serving as a manager in marketing in 2017, Governor Bill Anoatubby appointed Morton to her current position earlier this year.

Morton is a 2017 graduate of the Ada Chamber of Commerce Leadership YOUniversity. She has reached the bronze level of the Chickasaw Nation leadership program and received a 30 Under 30 NextGen Award from ionOklahoma Online Magazine in 2015.

Morton serves on the New Little Sure Shots Leadership Team for the Annie Oakley Society based out of the National Cowboy and Western Heritage Museum. The group celebrates the diversity of America’s heritage by honoring significant women who have achieved remarkable accomplishments or recognized as trailblazers of national notoriety.

She and her husband Phillip Morton reside in Ada.

The schedule for Saturday, December 14, will be two ceremonies in the Bloomer Sullivan Arena, as follows:

• 10:00 – 11:00 a.m. School of Arts & Sciences: Master of Technology; Master of Music Education; Master of Science (Native American Leadership); John Massey School of Business; Master of Business Administration; Master of Science (Aerospace Administration and Logistics); and Master of Science (Safety).

• 2:00 – 3:00 p.m. School of Education & Behavioral Sciences: Master of Arts (Clinical Mental Health Counseling); Master of Early Intervention and Child Development; Master of Education; and Master of Science (Sports Studies and Athletic Administration).