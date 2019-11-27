Denison is getting it’s first tour of homes in more than a decade focused on some of its historic homes in the downtown part of the city.

City Councilman Brian Hander helped organize the tour that will take place on Dec. 8 as a fundraiser to help with the restoration of the Ashburn Ice Cream Mural that has fallen into disrepair.

“We’re really excited about it this year,” Hander said. “There hasn’t been one in Denison in a long time. We want to raise funds to restore the Ashburn Ice Cream Mural as it would be a cool thing to restore to let people know some of our history.”

Hander said it was more common in the 90sto have a downtown tour of home but has fallen out of favor in recent years with the popularity of the tour of lofts overtaking the home tour. He said one reason it was decided to hold it on the Sunday following the loft tour was to have a weekend devoted to the return of the home tours..

“We got together with several home owners,” Hander said. “It is a self-guided tour. They will be decorated for the holidays and all the houses are downtown and historic homes. The newest one is around 1940.”

Hander said he lives in an old home himself and thought it would be a neat way to showcase a piece of the city’s history while using the funds to restore a historic sight.

He wants it to be a big tour weekend with the loft tours on Saturday and the homes on Sunday.

Tickets are on sale at a number of downtown businesses as well as Event Brite.

Tickets are $10 in advance and $15 the day of the event. The tours are self guided meaning the visitors can check them out in their own order. The home owners will be on site with some volunteers to provide facts about the house.

The tour will take place from 1-5 p.m. on Oct. 8. The homes on the tour are 321 West Gandy Street, 531 West Gandy Street, 1401 West Gandy Street and 1419 West Woodard Street. Tickets are on sale at 2 Chicks Home and Market, Pop Around the Corner, The Book Rack, Revolution Coffee Company, 410 Collective, Joseph Madden CPA, Tracy Realty, Kaboodles, Rugs & Stuff, Mary Karam Gallery, Salty Lime Boutique, Totally Addicted, Zelda Rose Boutique, Sparrows Gallery and Kitsch, Please.