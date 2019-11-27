Now that the bond has passed authorizing the $20.8 million dollar expansion of two elementary school campuses, the Denison Independent School District board of trustees approved the process for accepting bids for the project.

Steve Hulsey is the principal architect for the district. He recommended the district approve the Construction Manager At Risk method for approving contracts.

“Now that the bond has passed, there is work to do,” Hulsey said. “The first thing on the list to do is the board must determine a construction delivery method. This is a method you all should be familiar with. It is what we did with the last bond program. We will go through a qualifications process. Then, they will bid it, and it will go into construction.”

Hulsey laid out the timeline from the approval process. The first step is for the board to approve the construction manager at risk. He told them there were several reasons for choosing that method, and the board approved the measure at its Nov.19 meeting.

“We have already started working on request for qualifications,” Hulsey said. “We are going to issue those later this week. In the first part of December, construction managers will turn in qualifications and their fee on the project. We will work with the district facility committee to review those documents that are turned in. Then, we will make a short list. There will be an in-person interview with the construction manager teams. With Christmas and the holidays — the schedule the way it is working out — that will be the first part of January next year.”

Hulsey said once all those interviews are completed, there will be a recommendation to the board in January. That is when the board will approve the construction manager at risk that will oversee both job sites. Then, it will be the same process as with the previous bond with the newly approved construction manager putting together the team of subcontractors that will fill in the rest.

The construction bids will begin in early spring with construction expected to begin by May.

Hulsey also told the board that they will be included in the process of determining who will be on the committee to review the bids.