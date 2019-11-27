Wednesday forecast for Austin: Gobble, gobble, y’all! We’ve got Thanksgiving on the brain!

Just one day stands between us and turkey, mashed potatoes, stuffing and pie and it will be a chilly one, according to the National Weather Service.

Skies will be partly sunny during the day with a high temperature near 60 degrees, forecasters said. North-northeast winds will be blowing 10 to 15 mph.

Wednesday’s high temperature will be closer to normal after two days of highs in the upper 70s and 80s. Typically, Austin records a high of 67 degrees on Nov. 27, according to climate data.

Skies will become cloudy at night as temperatures fall to a low around 48 degrees, forecasters said.

A 30% chance of rain will exist after 1 a.m., making for a possibly rainy Thanksgiving holiday, according to the weather service’s extended forecast:

Thanksgiving: Cloudy with a 30% chance of rain and a high near 63. Cloudy at night with a 30% chance of rain and a low around 58.

Friday: Cloudy with a 50% chance of rain and a high near 74. Mostly cloudy at night with a 50% chance of rain and a low around 66. South winds blowing 15 mph will have 20 mph gusts.

Saturday: Partly sunny with a 40% chance of rain and a high near 77. Mostly clear at night with a 40% chance of rain before 7 p.m. and a low around 48.

Sunday: Sunny with a high near 65. Clear at night with a low around 40.

Monday: Sunny with a high near 63. Mostly clear at night with a low around 40.

Tuesday: Sunny with a high near 68.