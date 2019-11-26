AJ Media Editorial Board

Smylie Wilson Middle School, an LISD fixture for decades, will soon embark on a new, and district officials hope, successful chapter as an educational destination after the decision was made to close it at the end of the academic year in May.

For several years now, the school’s academic performances have been abysmal in the eyes of the Texas Education Agency, which issues yearly report cards. The school’s grade the past two years has been an “F,” and it would have been for the past four years had the current system been in place that long.

As a result, the LISD initiated a series of drastic measures that will forever alter the face of the school and the middle school alternatives for a number of LISD students. Beginning with the new school year next August, Smylie Wilson will be repurposed as a project-based learning STEAM magnet school.

The STEAM campus, touted as the first of its kind in Lubbock, will provide a hands-on learning environment focused on science, technology, engineering, arts and mathematics. The school will be open only to sixth- and seventh-graders the first year with enrollment limited to 200 students in each grade (the application period for students to attend is Jan. 8-24, 2020).

“This new campus will provide a learning method that is going to be attractive to students that perhaps aren’t served well by the traditional learning method,” LISD Board President Zach Brady said in our story last week.

While the downward-trending performance at Smylie Wilson forced the LISD’s hand, the move keeps the TEA from moving in and imposing its will upon the district, as has been the case at other districts in the state.

Unfortunately, current students who choose not to apply to the new Smylie Wilson, will be impacted, finding their new middle school to be either Irons or Mackenzie, depending upon which side of 34th Street they reside. Middle school years can be among a student’s most challenging for many reasons, and adapting to a new environment, whether it’s Smylie Wilson or one of the other two choices, means a significant change in routine and adjustment to that change is on the horizon for students and their families.

That said, LISD officials saw this decision as the only realistic way to save Smylie Wilson.

“If we keep doing what we’ve always done, we’re going to get what we’ve always got,” Brady said. “And that’s simply not acceptable.”

We agree, and we look forward to seeing the Smylie Wilson campus become a center of educational collaboration and innovation, and we also hope the learnings from this experience can serve as a cautionary tale and thus be applied in advance of having to consider similar possibilities for other low-performing LISD campuses. O.L. Slaton Middle School as well as Bean and Wester Elementary Schools also each received “F” ratings from the TEA.

Trustee Lala Chavez called attention to this point, urging the district and local support systems around each campus to be proactive in providing improvements and resources to support students, teachers and staff – and in so doing work to avoid future painful conversations of this type.