Sherman Police are asking for the public’s help in identifying three suspects wanted in connection with separate counterfeiting and card theft cases.

In social media posts published this week, the department released photos of the suspects captured by security cameras in June and July.

The first suspect is a black mal and is sought for allegedly passing counterfeit money on June 24 at a convenience store in the 1300 block of North Grand Avenue. The two other suspects, a white male and and white female, are wanted for alleged credit card theft on July 18 at Tractor Supply Company and Academy Sports and Outdoors in Sherman.

Those with information pertaining to the counterfeiting case are asked to call Sherman Police Det. Hendrickson at 903-892-7322. Individuals with information regarding the card theft case are encouraged to call Sherman Police Det. Riffe at 903-892-7341.

