Sherman Police

Stolen vehicle — On Nov. 22, an officer was dispatched to the 2100 block of N. Duchess Drive in reference to a stolen vehicle call. The complainant informed the officer that his vehicle had been parked on a public roadway and was taken sometime during the overnight hours. He was unable to name a potential suspect. A report was filed for theft between $2,500 and $30,000 and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Driving while intoxicated —Dispatchers received a call on Nov. 23 regarding a possible drunk driver in the 1500 block of W. Houston. Officers responded to the area and located a male driver in a white pickup, matching the description given by callers. Police determined that the driver was intoxicated and had operated his vehicle on a public roadway. The man was subsequently arrested and charged with driving while intoxicated.

Driving while intoxicated — Sherman Police conducted a traffic stop in the 200 block of E. Houston Street on Nov. 23 against a potentially impaired driver. The driver was determined to be intoxicated with blood-alcohol concentration greater than .15, or twice the legal limit. The man was arrested for driving while intoxicated and for providing false identification information to police.

Criminal mischief — On Nov. 23, officers were dispatched to the 200 block of S. Throckmorton Street in reference to a damaged vehicle. Police observed significant damage to the car and later located the potential suspect named by the complainant. The suspect was arrested and charged with criminal mischief, causing between $750 and $2,500 in damage.

Criminal mischief — An officer patrolling the 800 block of E. Odneal Street on Nov. 23 was flagged down by a citizen, who stated a relative’s truck had been vandalized. And offense report for criminal mischief between $750 and $2,500 was generated.

Hit-and-run — Sherman dispatchers received a phone call on Nov. 23 from a driver who stated that another motorist had fled the scene upon striking her vehicle in the 3200 block of N. Highway 75. The complainant described the suspect’s vehicle as a white, four-door Ford sedan and said the driver did not stop to exchange information. The incident remains under investigation.

Stolen vehicle —On Nov. 24, Sherman police were contacted about a stolen vehicle, reportedly taken from the 4900 block of Timberview Drive. The complainant said the vehicle was taken sometime during the previous evening and valued the loss at approximately $6,000. A theft report was filed and the matter remains under investigation.

Criminal mischief —Dispatchers fielded a 9-1-1 call on Nov. 24 in which the caller claimed that her ex-girlfriend had come to her residence and slashed three of her vehicle’s tires before fleeing the scene. Officers were unable to locate the suspect, but found evidence corroborating the claims of damage. A report for criminal mischief under $750 was generated.