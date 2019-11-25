A Sherman man is facing a felony assault charge after he allegedly tried to attack at least one person with machete during a weekend dispute with his spouse.

Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the the 1800 block of W. Brockett Street shortly before 1 a.m. Friday in reference to a domestic disturbance.

“It was learned that during an argument between the husband and wife over relationship issues, the suspect picked up a machete and began swinging it around,” Mullen said. “The suspect also reportedly tried to strike a male subject in the house with the machete.”

No one was injured in the incident. The 36-year-old suspect was disarmed by someone inside the home and was taken into custody by police. A search of Grayson County’s jail records showed the man was charged with family-violence aggravated assault using a deadly weapon and remained in custody Monday on a $30,000 bond.

“Family conflicts are often full of emotion and people can do unpredictable things in those types of situations,” Mullen said. “So, if there’s ever an argument or an incident where it looks like things are getting heated and violence may occur, do what you can to remove yourself from the situation and contact the police so we can make sure it comes to a peaceful resolution.”

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.