25 years ago:

WASHINGTON - Aiming to reduce the strain on active-duty troops, Defense Secretary William Perry has approved a plan to use reservists in many peacetime roles now performed by regular forces.

50 years ago:

HARRISBURG, Pa. - Early American Thanksgivings, Pennsylvania historians tell us, were merry, even ribald occasions for carrying on in Tom Jones fashion.

75 years ago:

Precipitation of the past few days has eased the cotton storage situation considerably and mainly for that reason, Arch S. Underwood, president of the Texas Compress and Warehouse Company said Saturday he would not need the Panhandle-South Plains fairgrounds for cotton storage.

100 years ago:

Mrs. J.H. Shepherd of Terry County, who has been in Plainview for several days visiting with parents, stopped over here Tuesday and spent the night at the home of her husband’s parents enroute to her home.