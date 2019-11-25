The Fannin County District Attorney’s Office recently released a list of people who have been indicted.
The indictments are formal charges and are not an indication of guilt.
The following people were indicted:
John Richard Brown, 54, of Grapevine — illegal barter/expenditure of property/finance and attempt to commit possession;
Angela Callaway, 43, of Bonham — secure execution doc deception;
Jerry Neal Caraway Jr., 36, of Whitewright —tamper/fabricate physical evidence with intent to impair;
Justin Michael James, 30, of Trenton — unauthorized use of vehicle;
Darrel Lee Lovell, 28 of Bonham — manufacture and deliver a controlled substance and
Darla McAdams, 46, of Denison —fraud use/possession and forgery of a government document and forgery of a financial instrument;
Brandon Wayne Moss, 39, of Greenville — assault family or household member with a previous conviction;
Isreal Elishanix, 20, of Bonham — sex offenders duty to register life;
James Edward Noaker Sr., 49, of Bonham — continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14 years old;
Jerry Dewayne Snow 49, of Randolph — obstruction or retaliation;
Derek Thomas Welch, 48, of Fort Worth — attempt to commit possession controlled substance and delivery of marijuana.