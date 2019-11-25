Sherman Police are looking for several suspects who broke into Best Buy in Sherman last week and stole a slew of smartphones.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the electronics store located in the 800 block of North Creek Drive at the Sherman Town Center after security alarms were triggered at approximately 5 a.m. Friday.

“Upon arrival, officers found the front doors and metal security gate had been forced open,” Mullen said. “No one was located inside the store, but officers later learned that three suspects entered the business and stole a large number of cell phones from a secure storage area.”

As of Monday, Mullen said investigators had not yet determined how many phones were stolen or assessed a dollar value for the missing merchandise.

A physical description of the suspects was not available either, but Mullen asked those with knowledge of the incident to contact Sherman Police Det. Rob Ballew at 903-892-7246.

