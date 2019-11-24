About a year ago, I used this space to put out a request for readers to serve on our community advisory board, providing feedback on how we’re doing and how we can get better. We received a strong response, and we’ve prospered from the regular input provided by board members in Amarillo and Lubbock.

Because people today are busier than ever, we asked for a modest time commitment. Board members are asked to attend a half-dozen one-hour meetings throughout the course of the year and serve for at least one year.

Hard as it is to believe, that year has practically come and gone. A number of board members have graciously agreed to continue serving, but consider this formal notification that we have room for new members on both boards in 2020, and we’d welcome some additional thoughtful perspectives.

Community advisory board members this year were invaluable in critiquing the opinion pages as well as other aspects of our product. Some of them have been longtime readers while others are relatively new. They have an understanding of the role the hometown newspaper plays and why it is important to support local journalism.

For us in the newsroom, it’s important to hear from people on the outside looking in. In some cases, they have lived in the community for long time, and they have a deep love for the place they call home. They remind us that we are depended on to provide a window into daily heartbeat of the local community. They gently less us know when we have missed the mark, and they have reminded us of coverage opportunities throughout the year. They have also had the chance to talk to members of our reporting staff and exchange ideas and perspectives.

This is more important than we might think. Newspapers should have regular dialogues with their readers. We should be able to explain why we do things, and we should own our mistakes. Most of all, we should remember that nothing happens without readers. We can write the greatest story in the world, but if no one takes the time to read it, we haven’t accomplished anything.

As far as serving on our board, we have several expectations. First, that you regularly and thoroughly read the paper. We want people to be informed when they show up for a meeting, and the only way to do that is to be familiar with the material. We expect you to bring specific questions and specific feedback about how we’re doing. We want ideas and solutions. That is not to say every suggestion will be implemented, but we promise to hear you out.

For example, at an earlier meeting this year, one board members suggested readers might not know that we accept commentary and op-ed pieces from the general public as well as letters to the editor. It was a good point, and one Sunday morning a few weeks ago, this space was used to share that message. It resulted in several excellent reader submissions, which have since appeared. We’re grateful for those contributions.

My hope is that number of such submissions will continue to increase. In my perfect world, every word on the Sunday op-ed page would be thought-provoking, locally written content. We have no shortage of talented West Texans with great ideas to share, so one day in the not too distant future I’d like to have the great problem of too many local submissions to choose from.

The other key ingredient is a passion for the local community. Everybody is plugged in to some aspect of local life. The things that interest our board members are the things that interest us and the community at large. The questions they ask about key issues are the same ones we would ask. There is no substitute for institutional knowledge.

So, if you meet the above qualifications, we’ll make you the same deal. Plan to attend six fairly short meetings during the year, and commit for the calendar year. I can’t speak for all of our community board members, but I think it’s fair to say they have learned a thing or two about the business of the local paper. I know we certainly have learned a thing or two from them.

If you’re interested in serving, please send me an email at dhensley@lubbockonline.com and let me know. We will be finalizing the community advisory boards in the next month with our first meetings tentatively planned to take place within the first couple of weeks of the new year.

I would be remiss if I didn’t thank those who have served this year and agreed to continue next year. One of the most important gifts we can give to others is the gift of time, and we deeply appreciate how you have shared your time with us.

It’s just one more reason to be thankful and remember that Thanksgiving is not only a day on the yearly calendar but a state of mind. May your holiday be well-seasoned with gratitude.

Doug Hensley is associate regional editor and director of commentary for the Avalanche-Journal.