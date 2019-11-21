Southeastern Oklahoma State University interim president Bryon Clark recently announced two administrative promotions in the Office of Academic Affairs.

Teresa Golden, who previously served as Associate Vice President for Assessment and Accreditation, has been named Vice President for Academic Affairs.

Prior to moving into administration earlier this year, Golden served as a professor in the Department of Biological Sciences at Southeastern since 2006. She was also a department chair.

Golden has been active in involving students in cancer research, presentations, and grants. She has received Faculty Senate awards for Research and Service.

Golden holds a Ph.D. and master’s from the University of Rochester and a bachelor’s degree from State University of New York at Albany. She is a native of East Berne, New York.

In addition, Brad Ludrick has been appointed Associate Vice President for Tribal Relations and Academic Affairs. In this role, Ludrick will oversee tribal relations, academic advising and outreach, program review, academic appeal and forgiveness processes for students, and appeal and grievance processes for faculty. Part of his duties will include being the University’s point of contact with the Native American tribes.

He is also the Faculty Athletic Representative at Southeastern.

Ludrick previously served as professor-coordinator of the Master of Science in the Native American Leadership program.

He joined the Southeastern faculty in 1997, and holds a doctorate from Texas A&M-Commerce and master’s and bachelor’s degrees from Southeastern. A member of the Choctaw Nation of Oklahoma, Ludrick is a 1989 graduate of Durant High School.

In his new capacity, Ludrick will work closely with Golden and Dr. Tim Boatmun, Dean of Graduate Studies, E-Programming & Academic Services. This will also allow Boatmun to devote more time to the University’s rapidly-growing graduate school programs.

These organizational changes come after Clark, the former Vice President for Academic Affairs, assumed the role of interim president in mid-October of this year. Clark was appointed by the Regional University System of Oklahoma following the resignation of President Sean Burrage the month prior. The University of Oklahoma then announced the hiring of Burrage as its vice president for executive affairs.

Under Burrage’s leadership, Southeastern achieved record enrollment — 4,824 students this fall — and financial stability.

“This was a very difficult decision, as the past five years at Southeastern have been the most professionally gratifying years of my life,” Burrage said in a prepared statement emailed to the Bryan County News. “At the same time, I felt like this (OU position) was a professional career opportunity that I could not afford to pass up. I will be returning to OU where I have roots — I not only graduated there, but worked previously in the President’s Office.”

Records indicate this fall’s numbers are the highest enrollment since the school opened its doors in 1909. It also represents a 7.6% increase over last fall’s enrollment.

This fall’s record enrollment continues a recent upward trend: in Fall 2018, enrollment reached a 40-year high, while the Spring 2019 numbers were the highest for a spring semester since 1983.

The university recently announced that for the second year in a row, students will not see an increase in tuition rates. In addition, thanks to a new pilot program initiated by the state, high school juniors in Oklahoma can receive tuition-free enrollment in concurrent courses at Southeastern. High school seniors were already eligible to earn up to 18 hours of credit tuition-free.

And Southeastern has also increased its scholarship funds available to students this year.