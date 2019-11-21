Denison Police

Assault — On Nov. 17, officers responded to the 600 block of Martin Luther King Jr. Boulevard in reference to a domestic disturbance. The reporting party told police that she and her boyfriend had gotten into a verbal argument, and he assaulted her. The suspect left the residence prior to officers arrival. A case will be filed with the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office.

Theft — A complainant contacted police on Nov. 17 after unknown suspects stole several pieces of lawn furniture from his yard. A report for theft was filed.

Drug possession —Police initiated a traffic stop against a driver on Nov. 17 in the 500 block of W. Morton Street. The driver was found to be in possession of less than two ounces of marijuana and was subsequently arrested for the drugs and for evidence tampering.

Diving while intoxicated — Officers responded to disturbance call in the 400 block of Parkdale Lane on Nov. 18. Police learned that a possible suspect had left the scene in a vehicle, but an officer later located and stopped the driver. The man was charged for driving while intoxicated.

Drug possession — Denison Police stopped a driver on Nov. 18 for a traffic violation in the 3300 block of W. FM 120. The driver was arrested on an outstanding Collin County warrant and charged with possession of a controlled substance and dangerous drugs, and later, possession of a prohibited substance in a correctional facility.

Assault —On Nov. 19, Denison Police responded a to a reported disturbance in 1600 block of S. Austin Avenue. Officers determined that an assault took place and arrested a female suspect for family violence assault causing injury and impeding breath.

Disturbance —Officers were dispatched to the 700 block of E. Gandy Street on Nov. 19 in reference to a possible disturbance. Police arrived on scene and arrested a woman on an outstanding Grayson County warrant.