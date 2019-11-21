WASHINGTON— Congressman Markwayne Mullin (OK-02) released the following statement after Gov. Kevin Stitt appointed Dustin Rowe to the Supreme Court of Oklahoma.

“I can’t think of a better person than Dustin Rowe to serve on the Supreme Court of Oklahoma,” Mullin said. “Dustin will uphold our state’s constitution and serve our state with integrity. I consider Dustin a true friend and I congratulate him on this great honor and look forward to seeing him on the court.”

Rowe is a lifelong resident of Tishomingo, Oklahoma. Rowe has represented thousands of Oklahomans and has practiced in more than 25 of Oklahoma’s district courts. He served as Special Judge of the Chickasaw Nation District Court from 2005 to 2011 and has served as District Judge of the Chickasaw Nation District Court from 2011 to present.