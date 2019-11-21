WASHINGTON, DC – Senators James Lankford (R-OK) and Jim Inhofe (R-OK) recently praised the Senate Judiciary Committee’s passage of the nomination of Judge Bernard M. Jones to serve as judge on the US District Court for the Western District of Oklahoma. Judge Jones has served as a magistrate judge for the Western District of Oklahoma for the last four years and was unanimously rated well qualified by the American Bar Association.

“Judge Jones continues to affirm his commitment to the Constitution and to the rule of law in our nation, and I am confident he will continue to serve the Western District of Oklahoma well,” said Lankford. “I was honored to help introduce him to the Committee, and I appreciate Judge Jones and his family for their willingness to go through this process and continue to serve our nation. I look forward to his nomination’s swift confirmation on the Senate floor.”

“I am glad the nomination of fellow Oklahoman and distinguished jurist Bernard Jones has been favorably reported out of committee today,” Inhofe said. “Bernard has demonstrated his deep understanding of the rule of law and the Constitution in his years on the bench, and I have no doubt he will bring those skills with him as District Judge for the Western District of Oklahoma. I look forward to his swift confirmation on the Senate floor.”

Prior to serving as magistrate judge, Jones served as a district judge for the Seventh Judicial District for the state of Oklahoma. Jones also served as both the Associate Dean for Admissions and External Affairs and as the Assistant Dean for Admissions at Oklahoma City University School of Law.