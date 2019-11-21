The Howe Independent School District has banned one student from returning to classes after threatening comments regarding Howe High School were made on Wednesday. The district is also investigating threats made toward Howe Middle School on Thursday.

In a statement posted on the district’s website, Howe ISD said Wednesday that a high school student was banned from the campus indefinitely after making threatening comments. On Thursday, the district posted a message from Howe Middle School Principal Charles Wilson, which said administrators were aware of a potential threat to school safety. The two matters are not believed to be related.

Howe ISD Superintendent Kevin Wilson said he could not provide any other details Thursday and but added that the district was still considering whether to take disciplinary action against any students involved in the middle school threat.

“We’re doing everything we can to ensure the safety of our students and staff,” Wilson said. “We take all threats seriously and do a thorough investigation. If we ever determine that there is an an immediate danger,we will take action. But in these cases, we feel like we’ve responded in way that has maintained a safe environment.”

The district has encouraged to students and families to contact administrators or Howe ISD Police if they hear of any other threatening comments.

