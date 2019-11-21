Drugs and domestic violence charges fill the most recent list of indictments from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. The indictments are a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.
The following people were recently indicted:
Allison McGarth, 48, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);
Brian Dickeson,39, of Sherman — failure to appear;
Tanya Demings, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Jeffery Larock, 32, of Greenville — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);
Michael Sims II, of Sherman, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Lawrence Jones, 32, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper with evidence with intent;
Bonnie Blachly, 38, of Grass Valley California — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Tracy Hale, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance and two counts of burglary of a building;
Damon Nelson, 30, of Kansas City Missouri — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone);
Jerry Wayne Love Jr., 44, of Pottsboro — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence impede breathing;
Neal Smith, 29, of Pottsboro — assault family violence or household member with previous convictions;
Le Roy Allen Gray Jr., 30, of Gainesville —two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Martin Cruz Jr., 31, of Anna — tamper with evidence with intent;
Colton Hightower, 29, of Sherman — assault family violence impede breath;
Rebecca Smith, 42, of Denison — two counts of illegal dumping and theft of property;
Anthony Hernandez, 42, of Collinsville — assault family violence impede breath and harassment public servant;
David Thompson, 47, of Covington — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Shannon Campbell, 35, of Ennis — possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Bennie Gonzales Jr., 43, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Mark Ilczyszyn, 45, of Tioga — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)
Lucas Sweeney, 20, of Denison — burglary of a building and two counts of theft of firearm;
Joseph Michael, 20, of Waxahachie — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, three counts of heft of property, and nine counts of burglary of a building;
Oran Nash, 39, of Houston — possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy);
Jose Hernandez‐Olmedo, 20, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Juan Torres‐Alvardado, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Thomas Morrison, 39, of Howe — DWI third or more and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Nathan Lowe, 36, of Howe — DWI third or more;
Luke Gibbs, 20, of Ector — possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);
Charlene Fraser, 51, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Salvador Cruz‐Menjivar, 42, of Denison — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;
Edwin Kirkham, 59, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth)
David Mossey, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Jessica Mathews, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and fraudulent use of identification items;
Barry Lee, 52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Dylan Clark, 19, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation, burglary of habitation intended sex offense, theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Eiband Dennis, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Christopher Bennett, 35, of Denison — engage in organized criminal act and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Alvin Dunlap, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);
Clyde Parker II, 48, of Sherman — aggravated sexual assault, facilitate aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;
Stephen Crowell, 28, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;
Jose Gonzales, 28, of Colbert, Oklahoma — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;
Kennan Holt, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (Phencyclidine);
Brian Thomas, 39, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Colton Daniels, 27, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;
Justin Hayden, 38, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;
Jordan Smith, 25, of Denison — assault family violence with previous convictions and assault with intent previous convictions;
Jory Carrasco, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (tetrahydrocannabinol);
Daniel Pena, 25, of Bonham — DWI third or More
Rosa Rodriguez‐Vega, 38, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;.
Mariah Nelson, 22, of Sherman — two counts of assault peace officer/judge and assault family violence impede breath;
Cody Kuntz, 30, of Sherman — assault intentional reckless family violence with previous convictions;
Joseph Halley, possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)
Cory Davison, 43, of Sherman — DWI third or more;
Christopher Bennett, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)
Leeann Jacobs, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth)
Deshawnte Palmer, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and tamper with evidence with intent;
John Estel Wallace, Jr., 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth).