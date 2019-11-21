Drugs and domestic violence charges fill the most recent list of indictments from the Grayson County District Attorney’s Office. The indictments are a formal charge and not an indication of guilt.

The following people were recently indicted:

Allison McGarth, 48, of Plano — possession of a controlled substance (methamphetamine);

Brian Dickeson,39, of Sherman — failure to appear;

Tanya Demings, 46, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Jeffery Larock, 32, of Greenville — possession of a controlled substance (cocaine);

Michael Sims II, of Sherman, 34, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Lawrence Jones, 32, of Sherman — evading arrest with a motor vehicle, possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth) and tamper with evidence with intent;

Bonnie Blachly, 38, of Grass Valley California — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Tracy Hale, 25, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance and two counts of burglary of a building;

Damon Nelson, 30, of Kansas City Missouri — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle and possession of a controlled substance (Oxycodone);

Jerry Wayne Love Jr., 44, of Pottsboro — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and assault family violence impede breathing;

Neal Smith, 29, of Pottsboro — assault family violence or household member with previous convictions;

Le Roy Allen Gray Jr., 30, of Gainesville —two counts of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Martin Cruz Jr., 31, of Anna — tamper with evidence with intent;

Colton Hightower, 29, of Sherman — assault family violence impede breath;

Rebecca Smith, 42, of Denison — two counts of illegal dumping and theft of property;

Anthony Hernandez, 42, of Collinsville — assault family violence impede breath and harassment public servant;

David Thompson, 47, of Covington — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Shannon Campbell, 35, of Ennis — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Bennie Gonzales Jr., 43, of Denison —possession of a controlled substance (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Mark Ilczyszyn, 45, of Tioga — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)

Lucas Sweeney, 20, of Denison — burglary of a building and two counts of theft of firearm;

Joseph Michael, 20, of Waxahachie — unauthorized use of a motor vehicle, three counts of heft of property, and nine counts of burglary of a building;

Oran Nash, 39, of Houston — possession of a controlled substance (ecstasy);

Jose Hernandez‐Olmedo, 20, of Garland — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Juan Torres‐Alvardado, 32, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Thomas Morrison, 39, of Howe — DWI third or more and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Nathan Lowe, 36, of Howe — DWI third or more;

Luke Gibbs, 20, of Ector — possession of a controlled substance (Tetrahydrocannabinol);

Charlene Fraser, 51, of Durant, Oklahoma — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Salvador Cruz‐Menjivar, 42, of Denison — driving while intoxicated with a child under 15;

Edwin Kirkham, 59, of Dallas — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

David Mossey, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Jessica Mathews, 30, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth) and fraudulent use of identification items;

Barry Lee, 52, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Dylan Clark, 19, of Sherman — burglary of a habitation, burglary of habitation intended sex offense, theft of property and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Eiband Dennis, 33, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Christopher Bennett, 35, of Denison — engage in organized criminal act and aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Alvin Dunlap, 53, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth);

Clyde Parker II, 48, of Sherman — aggravated sexual assault, facilitate aggravated kidnapping and aggravated assault causing serious bodily injury;

Stephen Crowell, 28, of Sherman — aggravated robbery;

Jose Gonzales, 28, of Colbert, Oklahoma — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon and unauthorized use of a motor vehicle;

Kennan Holt, 39, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance with intent (Phencyclidine);

Brian Thomas, 39, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Colton Daniels, 27, of Denison — assault family violence impede breath;

Justin Hayden, 38, of Sherman — aggravated assault with a deadly weapon;

Jordan Smith, 25, of Denison — assault family violence with previous convictions and assault with intent previous convictions;

Jory Carrasco, 24, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance in a drug free zone (tetrahydrocannabinol);

Daniel Pena, 25, of Bonham — DWI third or More

Rosa Rodriguez‐Vega, 38, of Sherman — abandon or endanger a child criminal neglect;.

Mariah Nelson, 22, of Sherman — two counts of assault peace officer/judge and assault family violence impede breath;

Cody Kuntz, 30, of Sherman — assault intentional reckless family violence with previous convictions;

Joseph Halley, possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)

Cory Davison, 43, of Sherman — DWI third or more;

Christopher Bennett, 35, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance with intent (meth)

Leeann Jacobs, 35, of Sherman — possession of a controlled substance (meth)

Deshawnte Palmer, 34, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth), prohibited substance in a correctional facility, and tamper with evidence with intent;

John Estel Wallace, Jr., 23, of Denison — possession of a controlled substance (meth).