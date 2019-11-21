Two deputies of the Grayson County Sheriff’s Office participated in a major, inter-agency drug bust this week that turned up more than $1 million worth of marijuana.

In a statement issued by the North Texas Sheriff’s Criminal Interdiction Unit, the eight-agency cooperative said deputies from across the region conducted a traffic stop on a camper van on an undisclosed North Texas highway Monday afternoon.

“The driver of the recreational vehicle consented to a search and approximately 976 pounds of marijuana and over 2,000 dosage units of THC-concentrate vaping cartridges were discovered,” the statement read.

The driver was subsequently arrested, but the NTXCIU has not publicly identified the man or detailed any charges against him. Investigators said the driver was attempting to transport the marijuana from California to Georgia.

A street value for the marijuana was estimated at $1.5 million.

The NTXCIU was founded in December 2017 is staffed by deputies from Grayson, Collin, Hunt, Rockwall, Parker, Tarrant, Smith and Wise counties. Deputies assigned to the unit have jurisdictional authority to operate and make arrests in any participating county. The group’s primary goal is to stop the trafficking of drugs, people and contraband on North Texas’s smuggling corridors.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.