Sherman Police

Theft of a vehicle — On Nov. 18, a complainant contacted Sherman Police to report that her vehicle had been stolen three days prior in the 3200 block of N. U.S. Highway 75. The complainant said her keys were not left in the vehicle and she could not name a potential suspect. A theft report was filed and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Assault — Officers responded to an apartment complex in the 33oo block of N. Heritage Parkway on Nov. 18 in reference to a civil matter. Once on scene, officers determined that woman was previously assaulted. It was unclear whether the victim required medical attention. Officers obtained a statement from the victim and a report for assault family violence was generated.

Burglary of a vehicle — Sherman Police were contacted about a burglarized vehicle on Nov. 18 and responded to the 300 block of N. Haven Drive. The complainant stated that medication was stolen from the vehicle. A report was taken and the investigation is ongoing.

Burglary of a habitation — On Nov. 18, Sherman Police responded to the 1800 block of Texoma Parkway in reference to a possible burglary. When officers arrived on scene, they spoke with the male complainant who said someone had entered his hotel room and taken his property. Officers found no signs of forced entry. The complainant then found the items he thought had been stolen.

Unauthorized use of vehicle — Sherman Police were contacted on Nov. 18 regarding a missing vehicle. The complainant told officers he or she had allowed a friend to drive the car from Oklahoma to Sherman. The friend then informed the vehicle owner that the car was stolen in Sherman. The friend stopped communicating with the owner and did not attempt to file a report with police. Sherman Police entered the vehicle as stolen and the department’s investigation is ongoing.

Assault —On Nov. 19, officers were dispatched to an area near the 900 block of E. Wells Avenue in reference to an assault call. Police arrived on scene spoke with a female victim and a witness. It was unclear if the victim required medical treatment. Officers collected evidence and statements and a report for assault causing bodily injury to a family member was filed.