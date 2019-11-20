Denison renewed city manager Jud Rex’s contract at the meeting held Nov. 18 night following a closed session to discuss his performance.

After the executive session, Mayor Janet Gott thanked Rex for his work with the city.

“We are fortunate to have Jud Rex as our city manager, Gott said. “We’re blessed every day by his skills and ability to lead this city.”

The recommendation made by the City Council was to increase his pay by 4.23 percent with a one time bonus of $12,000 for his deferred compensation plan.

“I’m extremely grateful to continue serving the City of Denison,” Jud said in an email statement. “We have an incredible city council that provides great leadership and direction, and a talented staff that keeps priorities moving forward. I couldn’t be more pleased with how things are going for this great community. I look forward to another year of continued progress.”

Rex was first hired in 2015 as the assistant city manager before taking over the current position in October of that year. Before coming to Denison he was the town manager for Strasburg, Virgina.