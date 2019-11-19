Sherman Police are investigating after thieves damaged and stripped parts from vehicles belonging to a local food pantry over the weekend.

Sgt. Brett Mullen said officers responded to the 800 block of East Houston on Monday morning in reference to a reported burglary at Share Ministries.

“When employees arrived in the parking lot, they noticed there was a vehicle there that had been damaged with a window broken out,” Mullen said. “They also noticed that the catalytic converter had been stolen off their cargo or box truck.”

Mullen said Sherman Police were still working Tuesday to estimate the total value of the damage and items taken. No suspect information was available.

Share Ministries provides meals to an estimated 1,300 people each month, according to the organization’s website.

Those able to identify suspects or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call Sherman Police at 903-892-7290.

