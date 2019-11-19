A Sherman man shot at a mobile home park in September has died from his injuries and his alleged shooter and cousin has been charged with murder.

Gregory Cheatham, Jr, 36, was initially charged with aggravated assault on Sept. 24 after he allegedly shot his roommate and relative, Antarious Byers, at their residence in the El Dorado mobile home park on Texoma Parkway. Byers, a father of three, died 45 days later.

“As officers arrived on scene, Byers jumped out of a window, after being shot by Cheatham,” Sherman Police Sgt. Brett Mullen said. “Byers was transported to a hospital for treatment and remained hospitalized until he passed on Nov. 8.”

Cheatham was arrested at the scene of the shooting and booked into the Grayson County Jail. He has remained in custody since the shooting and was charged with murder in the days after Byers’s death. Cheatham’s bond has been set at $1.25 million. At press time, it was unclear whether Cheatham has appointed an attorney to represent him in the matter.

Sherman Police have declined to discuss a possible motive in the shooting.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.