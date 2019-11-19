A number of years ago this writer for The Denison Herald, that city’s daily newspaper, and for the The Sherman Democrat, the neighboring newspaper in Sherman, were very good friends and competing writers.

Joan Ball and Donna Hunt covered many of the same activities and wrote competing stories all in good, friendly competition. We loved to beat each with our coverage of Grayson County events.

Joan ended her career at The Democrat and left me to compete with others in the neighboring town. But Joan and I remained good friends through the years and as I continued to write columns for the combined newspaper – The Herald Democrat. Joan passed away Dec. 4, 2017, and I have missed her phone calls, editing something I had written or giving me tips for stories she thought I might like to write.

A couple of weeks ago Joan’s husband, John, who still lives in Sherman, called to tell me he had found among Joan’s belongings, a file folder with my name on the cover. It looked like clippings she had saved, either that she or I had written or articles that she thought I might be interested in.

This week I picked up the folder and began going through the articles in the thick file. I learned that Joan had stayed true to her love for Sherman and had numerous clippings from the Sherman Daily Democrat, a predecessor of the Sherman Democrat by saving articles from “A look into Sherman’s Past.” Whether she was keeping articles that she thought were interesting, or some she wanted to pass on to me, we will never know, but many of the short articles in the columns were marked possible for some future use.

As I began reading the articles, I thought some of them would make a good column since Joan was always wanting me to write more about Sherman that these articles are about. I thought our readers might enjoy reading some of the most interesting ones.

Here’s one compiled and edited by another friend, Ann Lowry, once a reporter in Sherman and taken from the Sherman Daily Democrat, May 24, 1934.

“DALLAS – R.B. “Smoot” Schmid, Dallas county sheriff, said Friday that the officers who shot and killed Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker did not have special information which led them to a spot southeast of Shreveport, LA, but selected that location as the most likely for the desperado couple’s appearance. He said that Frank Hamer, former ranger captain, and Bob Alcorn, special deputy on the sheriff’s staff, had found that Clyde and Bonnie regularly followed a circuitous route covering five states and decided that the gravel road in a heavily-wooded sector not far from Aradia, LA., likely would be the place to catch them.

They found that Clyde and Bonnie would depart from Shreveport, drive rapidly to Sherman or Denton, Texas, would push on to Wichita Falls and then would swing north through Oklahoma to Joplin, MO., turning south, they would dash through Arkansas and would lose themselves temporarily in Louisiana.”

Another article from the same day of the Sherman Daily Democrat compiled by Lowry read: “E.M. Hatfield, Sherman police sergeant, said he had been informed by Police Chief J.N. Dishner of Denison that automobile license plates belonging to Glen Woodson of Sherman, had been found in the car in which Clyde Barrow and Bonnie Parker were slain.

Woodson’s car, a 1933 Ford sedan, was stolen here Feb. 22 and recovered at Wichita Falls, March 10.

Hatfield said the Denison officer received the plate number (417-411) from a federal agent following the search of Barrow’s car.”

Following the story of Bonnie and Clyde, the news of their slaying near Shreveport, LA, the day before almost disrupted the trial in the 15th District Courtroom on a robbery with firearms indictment brought in connection with a Whitesboro bank robbery.

Sheriff. J. Benton Davis rushed into the courtroom and started to Judge R.M. Carter’s bench. “I want to tell you something, judge,” he said, but was delayed as a witness was on the stand. When the news leaked into the courtroom most of the spectators left to glean data.

In the meantime several cases against Clyde Champion Barrow were on the criminal court docket and probably were dismissed during the term.

These are just three of the Sherman stories found in the folder from Joan Ball to me. In the future I will include some others that might be of interest to readers, including how Mrs. W.H.Lucas did research collecting historical information about Red River Valley.

Donna Hunt is a former reporter and later editor of The Denison Herald.