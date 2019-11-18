Denison residents will have an opportunity to check out the city’s final plans for its Designing Downtown Denison project this week. The city refers to the project as D3 and will be holding a presentation at City Hall Tuesday starting at 6 p.m.

“We are going to have our 100 percent plan reveal at City Council chambers,” Denison’s Main Street Director Donna Dow said. “We want everyone to come to see the features of it. We will also have our survival guide available. It is a notebook with some of the features the city is doing to help businesses prepare. It has a timeline of when everything is going to occur. It has photographs of the features of the street scape. It shows how we are going to help the businesses and support them during that time.”

Dow said the city will have some of the project area outlined in front of City Hall. City staff will be on hand for the presentation as well as to answer questions.

“It will be open to the public,” Dow said. “From the very beginning, we have tried to encourage public engagement. We were very successful during 2016 when we first started seeking ideas. We want the public to come see the details of the project. We always want to be open to citizen involvement.”

The funding for the project comes entirely from the city’s Tax Increment Reinvestment Zone no. 3 which allocates money generated within that zone exclusively towards this project.

“(The funding) is coming from additional tax revenue from those boundaries,” Dow said. “It is dedicated revenue that came from the taxes property owners pay inside the TIRZ zone. We’re not taking money that could be spent to improve other aspects of the city.”

Dow said the city will have a number of features of the final plan on display including the final plant material the city decided on.

