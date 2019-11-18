EAST AUSTIN

Community meeting Thursday

on Festival Beach building

The Austin Parks and Recreation Department will host a community meeting to discuss the rehabilitation of the Nash Hernandez Building at Festival Beach.

The meeting will be from 6:30 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Martin Middle School Cafeteria, 1601 Haskell St.

The meeting will gather input on the revitalization of the building and potential uses as a future Parks Department and community shared space. The revitalization is guided by the Holly Shores/Edward Rendon Sr. at Festival Beach Master Plan, which was approved by the Austin City Council in 2015.

PFLUGERVILLE

Police Department sets

Coffee with a Cop on Tuesday

The Police Department will host Coffee with a Cop from 7 to 9 a.m. Tuesday at Starbucks, 1709 E. Pflugerville Parkway.

Residents can talk with police officers directly about any comments or concerns they may have about the community. Officers will be available to discuss issues facing Pflugerville and encourage residents to provide feedback. Free coffee will be provided during the event.

The department will collect new toys and nonperishable food items for Blue Santa at the event. For information: pflugervilletx.gov/bluesanta.

GEORGETOWN

Tuesday workshop focuses

on watershed stewardship

The Texas Watershed Steward program will host a workshop from 8 a.m. to noon Tuesday at the Williamson County extension office, 100 Wilco Way, Room 226.

The workshop will provide an overview of water quality and watershed management in Texas, including a discussion on Lake Granger and the San Gabriel River. The efforts by the Brazos River Authority and best management practices local stakeholders may use to improve and protect watersheds will be highlighted. Light refreshments will be provided.

To register: tws.tamu.edu/workshops/registration.

DRIPPING SPRINGS

CAMPO hosts open houses

on transportation plans

The Capital Area Metropolitan Planning Organization will host two open houses to share information on the Regional Transit Study and the 2045 Regional Transportation Plan.

The open houses will be from 3 to 6 p.m. Wednesday at the Dripping Springs Farmers Market, 160 E. Mercer St.; and 4 to 7 p.m. Wednesday at the Springs Family YMCA, 27216 RR 12. The open houses are part of a series of in-person or online open houses.

The public is encouraged to participate and submit comments at an in-person open house or through the online open house. The comment period lasts through Nov. 22 for the Regional Transit Study and through Nov. 30 for the 2045 Plan.

For information: campotexas.org/get-involved.

American-Statesman staff