Sherman Police

Theft — A Sherman officer was dispatched on Nov. 15 to a construction site in the 100 block of West FM 1417 in reference to theft. The reporting party advised approximately $30,000 worth of construction equipment was stolen from a construction site between Nov. 14-15. A report was generated for theft of property between $30,000-150,000 enhanced.

Accident — Officers were dispatched on Nov. 15 to the 800 block of North Ricketts Street in reference to a hit-and-run. Upon further investigation, officers located the suspect. A report was generated for accident involving damage to a vehicle under $200.

Theft — Sherman Police Department dispatched an officer on Nov. 15 to the 300 block of South Travis Street in reference to a theft. Upon arrival, it was found that the suspect stole paper documents from the victim. A report was made for theft of property less than $100. The investigation is ongoing.

Evading arrest — A female approached officers on Nov. 15 in the 1900 block of North Travis Street and informed them a male broke into her vehicle in the 600 block West Lamberth Road. Officers patrolled the surrounding areas. A male, matching the description given by the female, was found in the 2100 block of North Hickory Street. After briefly speaking with officers, the male evaded them on foot. Ultimately, the male was taken into custody and arrested for evading arrest with a vehicle.

Driving while intoxicated — Sherman Dispatch received a call on Nov. 16 in reference to a possible intoxicated driver in the 3100 block of North US Highway 75 southbound. Officers were dispatched to the area. Prior to officer arrival, the driver fled from the vehicle. Officers were able to locate the suspect. Through an investigation, officers found the driver of the vehicle was intoxicated while operating a motor vehicle and was arrested.

Manufacturing — Sherman officers conducted a traffic stop on Nov. 17 with a vehicle in the 4800 block Texoma Parkway. The investigation revealed the driver of the vehicle was in possession of a controlled substance and tampered with physical evidence. The driver was arrested and transported to Grayson County Jail. A report for manufacturing or delivery of a controlled substance between four grams and 200 grams and tampering with evidence with the intent to impair was generated.

Assault — Sherman officers responded on Nov. 16 to the 1000 block East FM 1417 in reference to a disturbance. The investigation revealed that an assault may have occurred between a male and female. A report was generated.

Possession — Officers stopped a pedestrian on Nov. 17 near Cherry Street and Maxey Street. Officers were given consent to search the bags being carried by the pedestrian. During the search, between one and 4 grams of methamphetamine was located. She was arrested and transported to the Grayson County jail.