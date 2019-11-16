Linda Marie Fischer, a musical artist who lives in the most densely populated borough in New York City — discovered more than fresh air and elbow room when vacation travels took her to Glen Rose a few years ago.

She and her husband, Phil, first visited Glen Rose in 2005. They returned several times, most recently in May of this year. It made such an impact that she wrote a song about it, titled “Glen Rose, Texas.” It’s one of six tracks on her 2019 album, “Places,” which can be found online (streaming or as a download) at Spotify, Bandcamp, Apple Music and Pandora.

Her other recent album, “Passages,” was released last month. Both albums feature Fischer’s exploration of “a pop/dance lead, with elements of electronic and EDM,” according to a news release.

The lyrics of the album’s fifth track, “Grace Under Stress,” has to do with Fischer’s thoughts on the aftermath of the 9/11 terrorist attacks on the Twin Towers of New York. Another track about New York is titled, “Dancing in Times Square.”

Glen Rose also left a lasting impression on Fischer, in a positive way.

“There’s lots to see and do. The area’s very interesting, and I just wanted to highlight it,” Fisher told the Glen Rose Reporter by phone on Tuesday. “I hope other people find it and think this place (Glen Rose) must be pretty special.”

The interest Fischer and her husband had in coming to Glen Rose began with one of the most famous tourist attractions in the area.

“My husband likes dinosaur bones and he noticed the tracks in the American Museum of Natural History in New York City were from Glen Rose, Texas,” Fischer stated in an email response to questions from The Reporter, noting that they returned in 2007, 2008 and 2010, “and then back again as time permitted over the years.”

In the news release, Fisher stated, “I was amazed to contemplate the Paluxy River where dinosaurs once roamed. I found that eternity is a footstep left in mind from times we thought we’d never find.”

Fisher lives in lower Manhattan with her husband Phil, who is her co-lyricist. Doug Oberhamer is a musical director who composes the music to go with their lyrics.

She described the electronic album as upbeat, danceable and fun.

“For me, music is something I do because I really enjoy it, and I wanted to be sure to sing about things I really care about,” Fischer said.

She uses CD Baby as her album distribution partner, as well as YouTube Music. Fischer, a 57-year-old native of New Jersey who makes a living as a publicist, said that she only began pursuing singing and creating music online in her early 50s.

“The music gene runs through my Sicilian relatives to me,” said Fischer, whose music website is www.lindamariefischer.com. “They were professional musicians as early as the 1930s, contributing to music in all sorts of ways. For myself, I’ve enjoyed singing since my youth. I was in the usual school plays, leads in musicals, but college got me sidetracked. I guess the need for money does that for artists. But I did get a chance to come back to it a few years ago.”

The electronic/dance style of music featured in the digital releases of both “Places” and “Passages” is a departure from her first album, “Arc of Love,” which was released as a CD. She described it as easy listening and adult contemporary.