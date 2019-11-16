Floyd Mitchell, after being sworn-in as Lubbock’s new chief of police on Friday, set a few expectations for himself.

He said the Lubbock community can expect him, and all the officers at the Lubbock Police Department, to be accountable, responsible and respectful. And speaking to his fellow officers at LPD, he said they can expect a working environment built on trust, professionalism, integrity and honesty.

Having made that clear, Mitchell said he’s ready to get to work.

“I commit to leading with the care, compassion and professionalism that we’ve all grown to expect from a modern, engaged police department,” Mitchell pledged. “I ask for your support, your partnership, your patience as we navigate through these uncertain times. We must pledge to work together.”

Lubbock’s 23rd chief of police started at LPD on Monday, and had his formal swearing-in ceremony on Friday. The Lubbock City Council chambers were full on Friday afternoon to witness Mayor Pope swear-in Lubbock’s new police chief, with his family by his side.

Past and current members of the city and LPD were present for the occasion, along with members of the community.

Cheif Mitchell made several public appearances during his first week, and it seems that’ll be normal. Mitchell said he’ll be a visible police chief. Citizens can expect to see him at the grocery store, at restaurants, out walking his dogs and at community events.

And Mitchell expects that from all of Lubbock’s police officers.

"We want to be involved in the community, and that’s every community,“ Mitchell said. ”One of the words you’ll hear me say quite often is engagement. We in the law enforcement profession have to be the first to extend our hand to every segment of our community. We have to let the people in our community know that we’re there to preserve and protect them.“

The East Lubbock Community Alliance, 100 Black Men of West Texas and the Lubbock Chamber of Commerce hosted a reception honoring Mitchell, as well as Lubbock’s Fire Chief Shaun Fogerson, who was appointed about six months ago. This reception, like Mitchell’s swearing-in, was also well attended.

Mitchell will lead LPD during significant change as it moves towards community policing, and his experience with community policing will be needed.

Mitchell said one of the reasons he was most interested in the position in Lubbock was to be part of the decentralization taking place at LPD.

On Tuesday, the Lubbock City Council is expected to approve the construction contract for three police substations across Lubbock, and the groundbreaking for the first substation in East Lubbock will take place shortly after.

Decentralizing Lubbock’s downtown police station in favor of three substations across the city is part of the city’s ongoing Public Safety Improvements Project. As leaders in the city have said though, it’s more than just new facilities. They expect Lubbock’s police to be more engaged.

Assistant Chief Jon Caspell said he and others at LPD can, and have, studied as much as they can about a decentralized police force and community policing, but experience is needed. Caspell said Mitchell brings that.

Caspell said Mitchell hit the ground running this past week. He said Mitchell has spent most of his time learning about the police department, meeting officers at LPD and getting to know the community.

“One of the key things that’s happened this week is we have a man standing in front of us that’s listening,” Caspell said after Mitchell was sworn-in. “His ears are open and he’s soaking it all in. There’s going to be a lot more of that over the next several months, but he’s come in here with good ideas, and most importantly an open mind about how his ideas and where we’re going will mesh together.”

Former City Councilman and retired LPD officer Floyd Price said he couldn’t be more excited about Mitchell’s appointment. Price has also been a strong advocate for community policing, so he said great things are happening at LPD.

“He’s been around, and he knows how to interact with different people and different ethnicities,” Price said after spending some time with Mitchell. “He’s smart — his credentials show how smart he is. When I was listening to him today talk about ’we,’ he didn’t say ’me,’ he said what ’we’ are going to do, and that shows he’s inclusive. He’s a good fit for Lubbock.”

Mitchell has more than 29 years of law enforcement experience, and was previously the chief of police in Temple. He is a veteran of the U.S. Air Force and began his law enforcement career in Kansas City, Missouri, where his experience in community policing comes from. He earned both a Masters and Bachelors of Business Administration from Baker University.

Mitchell is a Master Certified Peace Officer in Texas and is a graduate of the FBI National Academy, according to the city.

City Manager Jarrett Atkinson nominated Mitchell as the city’s police chief several months ago. Atkinson introduced Mitchell on Friday, saying Mitchell has had a long and distinguished career, and Lubbock is happy to have him.

Atkinson said Lubbock didn’t just get a new police officer, but also a community leader.

Mitchell comes to Lubbock with his wife, Rebecca, and one of his sons. He has two sons, Ben and Ethan. Ethan transferred to Texas Tech this semester, and Mitchell jokes that he and his wife followed Ethan to West Texas.

Mitchell said he visited Lubbock and Texas Tech several times with his son, enjoyed it, and ended up pursuing the chief position when it became available.

“It’s a remarkable day for our community,” Mayor Pope said on Friday. “We’re very excited to welcome the Mitchell family to Lubbock, and most importantly Chief Mitchell to lead the men and women of the Lubbock Police Department.”