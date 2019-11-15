Sherman Planning and Zoning commissioners will consider approving an expansion of Independent Bank when it meets Tuesday at 5 p.m. at City Hall, 220 W. Mulberry, Sherman. The bank is requesting permission to construct a 752 square-foot addition to the bank.

The construction would match the brick veneer and stone accents of the existing building.

In addition to improvements to the bank building, the commission will also consider a request related to a property at 2200 N. U.S. Highway 75. Owners of the property plan to develop the site into an 16,900-square-foot automotive repair, paint and body shop facility.

Developers are proposing a natural screen on the north side of the property and fence screening on the south and west sides.

Another request will allow for the final plat of Oyail Estates division in the city’s extraterritorial jurisdiction along Bennett Road.