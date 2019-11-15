More than 100 people witnessed the dedication of Grayson College’s health sciences building Friday. The building was named after Mary Moses, a former educator at the college and retired member of the board of trustees.

Each of the program directors shared thoughts on the impact Moses had on their respective careers.

Grayson College President Jeremy McMillen said he hoped to share the wisdom she passed on to him to others when she left him in charge of the college.

“You have confidence around those you left in the programs,” McMillan said. “Our nursing program is outstanding. You hear about it not just in the county but outside the county.”

McMillen said graduates from the nursing program were among those called to testify in the process that has allowed Grayson College and other junior college’s to offer a bachelor’s degree program in nursing.

The Mary Moses building was open during the dedication ceremony Friday afternoon. The soft spoken Moses recalled her years at the college saying she was honored to be recognized by the community.

Rose Marr, a former student of Moses, was excited to see this day come.

“It was difficult program,” Marr said. “I came right out of high school in 1972 and did my basics then went into the school of nursing. Dr. Moses was a tough instructor. She expected a lot of us, and the rewards were great. She always instilled upon you great things. It was a spring board for doing more education and doing more with our nursing degrees.”

Marr was one of many former students that showed up to see her former teacher receive the honor.

“I think it is well past due,” Marr said. “She has been so deserving. She worked to get it going. She has been such an instrumental member of this community. She works hard even in her 90s. She is still working hard.”

The school’s Emergency Management Systems program started in 1973 offering basic courses. In 1982, the Texoma Council of Governments provided a grant to expand the program to include paramedics. The first graduates in that program were in 1981.

Moses studied to become a paramedic in order to expand her skills to teach the course, although she was already a nurse. The program grew from 15 in 1981 to 60 in the most recent graduating class. Moses was recognized as being instrumental in helping grow the program over the years.