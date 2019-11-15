A Chicago man convicted of drug trafficking in the Eastern District of Texas was sentenced to 15 years in federal prison this week.

Following a four-day trial in April, James L. Morgan, 44, was found guilty of possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine and being a felon in possession of a firearm. Morgan was sentenced to a term of 160 months by U.S. District Judge Robert W. Schroeder, III.

According to information presented in court, Morgan was stopped by Texas Department of Public Safety troopers in 2017 for a traffic violation near the city of Mt. Pleasant. During the traffic stop, Morgan fled on foot while a passenger, Antonio Alexander Lee, got back in the vehicle and led police on a pursuit that eventually ended in Bowie County. Morgan was apprehended on a rural county road after crossing all four lanes of Interstate 30 on foot and a climbing a barbed wire fence.

A search of the vehicle revealed more than 75 grams of methamphetamine, a loaded firearm, digital scale and approximately one gram of heroin. Upon further investigation, authorities determined Morgan to be a convicted felon and was therefor prohibited from owning or carrying firearms or ammunition.

Morgan and Lee were indicted by a federal grand jury on in October 2017. Lee pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess a controlled substance and was sentenced to 94 months in federal prison in August 2018.

The case was investigated by a number of agencies, including the Texas Department of Public Safety, the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration; Titus County Sheriff’s Office; Bowie County Sheriff’s Office; and the Cass County District Attorney’s Office. The case was prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorneys Allen Hurst, Jonathan R. Hornok and Graham Jones.

