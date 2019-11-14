Sherman Police are asking for the public’s help as they attempt to identify and locate a suspected burglar.

In a social media post published this week, the department said a suspect burglarized a business in the 100 block of N. Sunset Boulevard on Nov. 10. Security cameras captured footage of the man during his alleged break-in.

Those able to identify the suspect or those with knowledge of the incident are encouraged to call the Sherman Police Department at 903-892-7290.

