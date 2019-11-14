A Sherman man was killed early Thursday after crashing his car into a construction convoy on U.S. Highway 75.

In an emailed report, Sherman Police said the crash occurred at approximately 12:15 a.m. in the the 2600 block of Hwy 75. Driver was reportedly traveling north in a Hyundai passenger car when he struck the rear of a safety truck diverting traffic around the convoy.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. The driver of the truck sustained minor injuries and was treated and released at an area hospital. No other construction workers were hurt.

The Sherman Police Department’s Critical Accident Investigation Team is overseeing the crash. A cause has not yet been determined.

The fatality crash follows a recent and grim anniversary for the state of Texas. November 7, 2000 was the last day without a single death on Texas highways. The Texas Department of Transportation reports that nearly 60,000 people have died in Texas crashes over the last 19 years, resulting in average of ten deaths each day.

TxDOT encourages all motorists to move over or slow down for work crews, avoid distractions and to never drive under the influence of drugs or alcohol.

Drew Smith is the crime and emergency reporter for the Herald Democrat. Contact him at asmith@heralddemocrat.com.