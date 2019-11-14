No one was hurt Thursday night after flames broke out and destroyed a Pottsboro home.

Grayson County Fire Marshal John Weda said crews were responded to the 100 block of Eaton Drive at approximately 8:15 p.m. after a report of a structure fire in the Cambridge Shores neighborhood. The two-story, 1,800-square-foot house was unoccupied at the time.

Weda said the house was for sale and set to close next Wednesday, but real estate agents had been at the home earlier in the week.

“When the cold weather moved in, they wanted to keep the heaters on so the pipes wouldn’t freeze,” Weda said. “They had propane heaters and electric heaters and it sounded like the electric ones were left on. That’s one possibility that we’re looking at right now.”

With a lack of hydrants in the area, Weda it was difficult to get water on the flames and multiple departments were called in to assist including those from Preston, Pottsboro, Locust Denison Whitesboro Southmayd and North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field. The Salvation Army also responded and provided assistance to firefighters. Crews remained on scene to battle hot-spots and flare-ups until 5 a.m. Thursday.

The home was not insured and was ultimately ruled a total loss. As of Thursday, investigators did not believe the fire was suspicious in nature, but the cause remains under investigation.

