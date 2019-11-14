For the first time in modern history, North Texas Regional Airport — Perrin Field reported a profit in 2019 without the assistance of Grayson County. For the 2018-2019 fiscal year, the airport is reporting about $110,000 in revenue over its expenses.

For the year, the airport saw $1.24 million in revenue with 1.13 million in expenses. Of its income, about $950,000 was attributed to airport facilities, with $655,000 coming from aviation facilities and another $295,000 from revenue-producing facilities.

“We’ve crossed the bridge to profitability and I think we will stay there going forward,” said Randy Hensarling, a board member on the Grayson County Regional Mobility Authority. “So, we will not be asking the county to supplement operations out here.”

In previous years, Grayson County has supplemented the airport’s income by about $300,000 annually to assist in the operation of the airport’s control tower. However, in 2018 the funding of the control was transferred to the Federal Aviation Administration when the airport was admitted into it’s contract tower program.

Hensarling said the numbers for 2018 include about $50,000 in expenses that will be recouped by NTRA using the Texas Department of Transportation’s Routine Airport Maintenance Program, also known as the RAMP grant.

The airport utilized these funds for maintenance earlier this year, but the grant funds were not received until after the end of the fiscal year. Instead, these funds will be included in the next fiscal year’s budget, Hensarling said.

For several years, county officials viewed the airport’s control tower as the final hurdle that the airport needed to address in order to become self-sufficient and not reliant on outside funds. This hurdle was finally crossed in late 2018 when the FAA officially took over operations of the tower after more than five years of efforts and lobbying by local interests.

“This is a direct result of our entry into the federal control tower program and is illustrative of the great management team that we have in place at the airport,” Grayson County Judge Bill Magers said Thursday, thanking members of the RMA board for their efforts.

Magers said he hopes that this can assist the airport in its continued growth and development.

“This event, coupled with the exciting news of a potential new terminal has NTRA Perrin Field on an upward trajectory into the future,” he said.

Hensarling said he anticipated that NTRA would see similar numbers at the end of the 2019-2020 fiscal year. However, he said there are opportunities for the airport to build momentum.

“Every time we increase fuel sales, we build more hangars, build more lease income, that’s how we make money out here at the airport,” he said.

Michael Hutchins is the local government reporter. He can be reached at MHutchins@HeraldDemocrat.com.