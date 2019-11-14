The Durant Lions finished their season on a high note as they shut out the Hale Rangers 45-0 at home Nov. 8.

Durant’s offense ran wild as they racked up 327 yards and added to the score every possession. Their defense, which allowed only 66 yards and forced four turnovers, was equally as dominant.

The Lions held Hale to just six first downs. They stopped the Rangers short of the line to gain on four of five third downs and three of four fourth downs. On the other side of the ball, Durant earned 18 first downs, one of which came on their only fourth-down conversion attempt. They also moved the sticks on four of their six third-down snaps.

Senior quarterback Jaxon Ingram was stellar in his final performance for the Lions. Ingram completed eight of his 10 pass attempts for 128 yards and four touchdowns and rushed for 25 yards and a touchdown.

On the receiving end of Ingram’s touchdowns were Dalton White and Noah McCarson. White, a senior, caught three passes for 43 yards and two touchdowns. McCarson, a junior, hauled in two throws for 69 yards and two electrifying touchdowns while gaining 9 yards per carry on his two rushing attempts.

Sophomore running back Francisco Avila was the leading rusher for the Lions as he rushed for 102 yards in 15 attempts, just shy of 7 yards per touch. In his final game, senior running back Austin Reinecker totaled 37 yards and a touchdown in four rushes.

Durant’s senior kicker, Zach White, was perfect for the night with a field goal and six extra points.

Durant didn’t take long to open the scoring in the game. On the fifth play of the opening drive, Ingram and Dalton White connected for a 14-yard touchdown.

Hale made some headway on their first possession, but their momentum came to a halt thanks to junior Branham Skean’s interception. Skean’s 25-yard return set the Lions up with excellent field position and seven plays later, Reinecker doubled Durant’s lead by powering through multiple defenders for a 3-yard touchdown.

The Lions forced Hale into a turnover on downs after only four plays. From the Rangers’ 32-yard line, Durant struck in a flash as McCarson caught a screen pass and followed behind excellent blocking to reach the end zone.

Hale reached Lion territory for the first time but then fumbled the ball at the end of an 18-yard run. Durant senior Parker Lynch dove for the ball and recovered the fumble at the Lions’ 24-yard line. Ingram and the Lions’ offense reached the red zone but could not cross the goal line. On fourth-and-3, Zach White kicked a 27-yard field goal to put Durant ahead 24-0.

Three plays later, and the Lions already had the ball back in Hale’s territory, courtesy of a 24-yard interception return by Lynch. Avila put the Lions inside the 10-yard line with his legs, then Ingram and Dalton White linked up for an 8-yard touchdown to send Durant into halftime ahead 31-0.

The Lions forced Hale into another four-play drive ended by a turnover on downs and took advantage of the fantastic field position yet again. On Durant’s first offensive play of the half, Ingram threw a deep, arcing strike to McCarson for a 37-yard touchdown.

After a snap miscue caused a Hale fumble, Durant junior Joel Langley jumped on the ball and secured it at the Rangers’ 44-yard line. In nine plays, the Lions ran five minutes off the clock, drove 56 yards, and scored again when Ingram snuck across the goal line

Hale navigated into Durant territory for just the second time but, as time expired, turned the ball over on their third failed fourth-down conversion of the game.

After starting 0-7, Durant won three out of four games to end the season at 3-8 overall and 3-4 in district matchups. They were briefly in the playoff race after handily defeating Ada and Glenpool in back-to-back weeks. However, the Lions’ loss to Edison in week ten, combined with Coweta’s victory the same week, dashed Durant’s postseason ambitions. They finished the season in District 3-5A’s fifth place, just one game behind fourth-place Coweta.

Hale at Durant Box

Hale 0 0 0 0 0

Durant 21 10 7 7 45

First Quarter

D- D. White 14-yard pass from Ingram (Z. White kick), 9:31

D- Reinecker 3-yard rush (Z. White kick), 3:29

D- McCarson 32-yard pass from Ingram (Z. White kick), 0:42.4

Second Quarter

D- Z. White 27-yard FG, 3:28

D- D. White 8-yard pass from Ingram (Z. White kick), 0:18.6

Third Quarter

D- McCarson 37-yard pass from Ingram (Z. White kick), 7:47

Fourth Quarter

D- Ingram 4-yard rush (Z. White kick), 9:33

TEAM STATS

Hale Durant

First Downs 6 18

Total Yards 71 376

Rushes-Yards 29-57 28-199

Passing 9 128

Comp-Att-Int 3-6-2 8-10-0

Punt Returns 0-0 0-0

Kickoff Returns 6-5 0-0

Interceptions Ret. 0-0 2-49

Sacked-Yards Lost 2-7 0-0

Punts-Avg 0-0 0-0

Fumbles-Lost 8-2 1-0

Penalties-Yards 4-25 6-40

Time of Possession 22:04 25:04

Individual Statistics

RUSHING: Hale, Team 4-(-15), D.Washington 9-51, C.Grogan 6-14, K.Watkins 6-12, D.Meeks 1-(-2), J.Dyer 3-(-5). Durant, F.Avila 15-102, A.Reinecker 4-37-1, J.Ingram 2-25-1, N. McCarson 2-18, M.Seay 5-17.

PASSING: Hale, D.Washington 2-4-11-1, J.Dyer 1-2-(-2)-1. Durant, J.Ingram 8-10-4-128.

RECEIVING: Hale, K.Lee 1-7, D.Meeks 1-4, L.Barnes 1-(-2). Durant, N.McCarson 2-69-2, D.White 3-43-2, K.Rhynes 2-13, F.Avila 1-3.