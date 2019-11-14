Choctaw Nation Health Services Authority was recently honored at Oklahoma Quality Foundation’s Eighth Annual Sharing of Best Practices Conference. Todd Hallmark, executive director of Choctaw Nation Health Operations, accepted the 2019 Award for Commitment to Excellence on Nov. 6 in Norman.

In his acceptance, Hallmark thanked Chief Gary Batton, Assistant Chief Jack Austin Jr. and the CNHSA staff for their support in pursuit of the award.

“This award lays the foundation for our pursuit of the National Baldrige Award and this process has given our health system a chance to reflect on our many accomplishments and ongoing challenges that we have in front of us,” Hallmark said.

This is the CNHSA’s first application for the prestigious Baldridge award, one of the premier quality award programs in the United States. The examining committee noted that CNHSA’s recognition is the highest ever achieved by a first-time applicant.

CNHSA manages health care services for thousands of tribal members, including inpatient, outpatient, nutrition, wellness, and community health programs in southeastern Oklahoma. Its service area is comparable in size to the state of Vermont.

At the conference, Hallmark also delivered a presentation on “Best Practice: Integrating a Comprehensive Health Care Model.”

The Choctaw Nation Regional Medical Clinic in Durant received a prestigious international honor for its architecture — the silver-level LEED Certification — earlier this year. Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design is one of the most highly regarded green building certification programs in the world.

The award comes from the non-profit U.S. Green Building Council and is achieved because both the construction and policies of the building make it environmentally sustainable and energy-efficient.

The 20-acre clinic campus, 1801 Chukka Hina, opened in February 2017. It is made up of three buildings that total 174,000 square feet: The Clinic, Health Administration, and Facilities Maintenance. Some of the many green features of the clinic include bike racks in front, encouraging fewer cars; lights that go off automatically when rooms are unoccupied, plus geothermal heating and cooling.