The Caddo Bruins finished up their season Nov. 8 with a 56-14 loss to Strother High at home.

Though the Bruins finished the season 2-8, both those wins came at home and the Nov. 8 loss was only the second of the season at home, meaning they finished at .500 when playing in Caddo. The Bruins did not have an easy season on the road , dropping all six of their road games, including a 44-0 loss on Nov. 1 to Weleetka High.

The losses meant Caddo ended the season on a three-game losing streak after getting their second win of the season Oct. 17 against Maud. The team’s Oct. 25 road game saw Wetumka win 22-8.

Sophomore Eli McKimmy led the Bruins with 78 yard rushing on 10 carries, including a 48 yard run and a touchdown. Sophomore Hunter Speers carried the ball 13 times for 24 yards, caught one pass for nine yards, returned kicks for 71 yards and gained 30 yards on an interception return to total 134 all-purpose yards in the game. Speers also led the team with 18 total tackles and averaged 54 yards on his three kickoffs in the contest.

Strother was led by senior quarterback Jaxon Douthit, who threw for 223 yards and two touchdowns, and rushed for 318 yards and four more touchdowns. He also had 14 total tackles and an interception in the game.

The loss dropped Caddo to 1-4 in district play.

Caddo opened the season with a 58-16 loss to Wilson High and then fell 54-6 the following week to Dewar High, which was the team’s only home loss of the season up to the final game of the season. After a Homecoming victory over Thackerville on Sept. 20, the Bruins dropped their next three games, all of which were on the road. Ryan High won 30-20 on Sept. 27, then Waurika High won 64-12 and Canadian blanked the Bruins by a score of 50-0.